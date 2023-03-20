Celebrities to play ‘Road to the Masters’ video game live at Augusta National before Masters 2023

The 2023 Masters festivities will pass digital on the eve of the yr’s first primary championship. Augusta National Golf Club introduced Monday the first enjoying of the “Road to the Masters Invitational,” to be held Sunday, April 2 following the conclusion of the Drive, Chip and Putt National Finals.

A team of 4 broadcasters, together with CBS’s Amanda Renner, will supply live research as 8 celebrities — to be introduced at a later date — play EA Sports’ “PGA Tour: Road to the Masters” video game in entrance of a live target market and streaming live.

The contestants will collect in combination at Augusta National’s Press Building as 4 groups of 2 compete in an alternate-shot structure spherical on the game, which can be launched nationally at the week’s finish. Following 9 holes, the most sensible two groups will advance to a three-hole, alternate-shot ultimate spherical to be performed on Amen Corner, holes 11-13 at Augusta National.

The celebrities will play as former Masters champions Scottie Scheffler, Jordan Spieth and Hideki Matsuyama in addition to Xander Schauffele, Tony Finau and others.

“Road to the Masters Invitational” will circulation live from 6-8 p.m. ET throughout a lot of platforms together with, together with Masters.com. A replay will air later in the week on ESPN2.

“PGA Tour: Road to the Masters” is EA Sports’ first mission again into the golfing video game area since 2015 when Rory McIlroy donned the duvet. Previously that includes Tiger Woods on the duvet from 1999-2014, EA Sports will as a substitute lean on new gameplay choices and the inclusion of a few of the maximum storied golfing path in the global, corresponding to Augusta National.