Celebrate LSU’s Final Four appearance with Coach Kim Mulkey’s best sideline outfits

NEW ORLEANS — LSU Women’s Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey is not any stranger to the large degree — and her outfits display it.

Mulkey has LSU within the Final Four and has been dressed in flamboyant outfits to check her character, cranking up the depth after each LSU win.

“Look, we’re from Louisiana. We like sparkles, we like diamonds, we like Mardi Gras, we like to eat and we like to party,” Mulkey stated after LSU’s Elite Eight win over Utah.

In her 2d yr as LSU’s head trainer, Mulkey led the Tigers to a 32-2 report and the crew’s first Final Four since 2008.

In the primary spherical, Mulkey sported a white sweater vest with "Kiss me I'm a queen" written in quite a lot of sunglasses of inexperienced and gold tinsel, a nod to St. Patrick's Day.

Next up was once a glowing, polka-dot blazer that mirrored the colours from round her (and inverted pants to check!) within the spherical of 32.

And perhaps her maximum notorious outfit of all was once the crimson feathered, floral patterned blazer and matching crimson heels she wore to LSU’s Sweet 16 matchup with Utah.

"We told her this is probably her best fit," LSU ahead LaDazhia Williams stated after the sport.

The Tigers Head Coach has a name for dressing as much as the instance and he or she did not disappoint in her crew’s Elite Eight win — dressed in a sparking, multi-colored blazer to the sport.

LSU and Kim Mulkey in the home for his or her Elite 8 match-up with Miami. Rather subdued for Mulkey right here on gameday #LSU pic.twitter.com/eJXR76tktA — Michael Cauble (@Cauble) March 26, 2023

The best suits are but to return from Mulkey. The LSU Tigers will play for a shot on the National Championship this Friday towards top-seeded Virginia Tech. Tip off is ready for six p.m.

