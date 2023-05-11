CBS reveals AFC Championship rematch on New Year’s Eve, plus International Series slate released





Greetings, readers! I am hoping you might be having a phenomenal Wednesday. Our same old creator, John Breech, is these days busy adjusting his time table to organize for the Cincinnati Bengals’ upcoming New Year’s Eve matchup in 2023, so you’ve gotten me, Cody Benjamin, to convey you the most recent news within the NFL. This is the Pick Six publication, and I’m excited to steer you via these days’s updates.

Now, let’s get to the large news. We have some main updates on the approaching NFL time table, in particular involving the New York Jets. On the most recent “Pick Six NFL Podcast,” John Breech, Brady Quinn, and Katie Mox joined Will Brinson to preview the predicted time table free up for 2023. They mentioned some large matchups that experience already been teased, and the workforce shared their ideas and recommendations for the approaching slate.

For example, Quinn believes that every one eyes can be on the Cleveland Browns early within the time table, with drive on trainer Kevin Stefanski to make one thing of a Deshaun Watson-led offense. The staff possession is dedicated to Watson, however the effects haven’t begun to floor. Mox, on the opposite hand, is extra fascinated with an Eagles vs. 49ers rematch than the rest. She recommended that San Francisco fanatics “feel like we were robbed of the chance to compete” within the NFC Championship, which Brock Purdy exited because of harm. Meanwhile, Brinson is not excited to look at the Patriots, and Quinn believes that gazing the Cardinals might be uninteresting. However, each are intrigued by means of the new-look Ravens, and Quinn even predicts that rookie Zay Flowers can be “the second coming of Antonio Brown on the field.”

If you need to listen to extra in their predictions, you’ll concentrate to the whole podcast episode right here, and you’ll additionally subscribe to the podcast for day-to-day NFL communicate.

In different news, CBS has introduced that it is going to televise Bengals vs. Chiefs on New Year’s Eve in 2023, which is a extremely expected matchup. This showdown between the name contenders will happen in Week 17 on Sunday, December 31. The Bengals have gained 3 instantly matchups with Patrick Mahomes and Co. main as much as final 12 months’s convention name recreation when Kansas City complex to the Super Bowl on a last-second victory.

Furthermore, the NFL published its five-game International Series for 2023. This slate sends the Jacksonville Jaguars again to London for its tenth and eleventh out of the country appearances, with back-to-back matchups. The matchups are as follows: Falcons vs. Jaguars (Week 4), Jaguars vs. Bills (Week 5), Ravens vs. Titans (Week 6), Dolphins vs. Chiefs (Week 9), and Colts vs. Patriots (Week 10).

We even have affirmation of big-time matchups on two different essential dates on the 2023 calendar. Aaron Rodgers and the Jets will host the rival Dolphins within the NFL’s first-ever Black Friday recreation, a three p.m. ET conflict on November 24 that’ll be unfastened to flow on Amazon Prime Video. Then, on Monday, December 25, the Eagles and Giants will sq. off in the second one recreation of the league’s moment annual Christmas Day tripleheader, kicking off at 4:30 p.m. ET on Fox.

Finally, we’ve a rapid-fire roundup of news for you. For example, there are updates on the Jets’ different QB goal, minimize applicants, and extra. If you might be hungry for extra headlines, head over to our site for extra information.

