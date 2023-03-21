CBS Mornings Deals: This Easter egg decorating kit is 36% off

Hey Buddy Hey Pal - Advertisement -



This week on "CBS Mornings," way of life skilled Elizabeth Werner shared a lot of new offers, together with an Easter egg decorating kit for 36% off.

Eggmazing Egg Decorators by means of Hey Buddy Hey Pal

The Eggmazing Egg Decorator makes use of a patented spinning motion to create colourful designs to your Easter eggs. This on-sale kit comprises 8 colourful, non-toxic markers to create never-ending designs.

Eggmazing Egg Decorators by means of Hey Buddy Hey Pal, $18 (continuously $28)

Socket Shelf

Socket Shelf



This plug-in shelf provides six shops and two USB ports to any present outlet. It’s on sale for 33% off.

Socket Shelf, $20 (continuously $30)

InvisaWear non-public protection software

InvisiaWear



This crystal pendant allure that appears like an adjunct includes a hidden button at the again. If you push the button at the again two times, this software can textual content as much as 5 other people allowing them to know you wish to have lend a hand. The textual content message too can ship them a link on your GPS location. There is additionally a “Contact 9-1-1” characteristic, which is able to percentage your location with emergency dispatchers.

InvisaWear non-public protection software, $175 (continuously $246)

