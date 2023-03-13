Caterpillar workers ratify new 6-year contract with company

Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have licensed a new six-year contract with the company that features a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and eight% price of lump-sum bills

IRVING, Texas — Unionized workers at Caterpillar Inc. have licensed a new six-year contract with the company that features a $6,000 ratification bonus, 19% in pay raises and eight% price of lump-sum bills.

Members of the United Auto Workers union licensed the deal over the weekend that covers 7,000 staff in Central Illinois and York, Pennsylvania. The new contract is valuable in an instant.

Workers gets 7% pay raises in an instant, plus 4% basic salary will increase in March of 2025, 2027 and 2028. They’ll additionally get 4% lump-sum bills in March of subsequent 12 months and in 2026.

The Irving, Texas, company additionally agreed to not shut any factories for the lifetime of the settlement.

By the top of the settlement, workers employed after 2005 can be at the similar salary agenda as the ones employed earlier than 2005, the company mentioned.

Workers additionally were given greater night time shift premiums, and an higher fit within the 401(okay) plan.