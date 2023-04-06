MobileCoin, the place Lee was once leader product officer, showed his loss of life in a remark.

SAN FRANCISCO — Bob Lee, the founder of Cash App and previous leader era officer at Square, was once fatally stabbed Tuesday close to downtown San Francisco, police stated.

The San Francisco Police Department said officials spoke back to a reported stabbing simply after 2:30 a.m. Tuesday and located Robert Lee, 43, affected by obvious stab wounds. He was once rushed to a neighborhood clinic with life-threatening accidents and later died.

Cryptocurrency startup MobileCoin, the place Lee was once these days leader product officer, showed his loss of life in a statement posted online.

“Our dear friend and colleague, Bob Lee passed away yesterday at the age of 43, survived by a loving family and collection of close friends and collaborators, MobileCoin CEO Josh Goldbard said in the statement. “Bob was once a dynamo, a power of nature. Bob was once the real article.”

Goldbard stated Lee got here to MobileCoin as an early degree investor and guide, then helped launch the startup's Moby app previous this yr as leader product govt. His previous contributions to era integrated paintings on Android at Google.

“This may sound impressive, but Bob’s real resume is the hearts and minds he touched in his time here,” Goldbard added. “Bob’s legacy is the feeling that you can make a difference if you try. Bob’s legacy is his children.”

Police stated the assault was once being investigated by means of the dept’s murder element. As of Tuesday night time, no arrest were made and no suspect main points have been launched.

Social media tributes from pals and fellow era executives started to appear Tuesday night time.

Figma CEO Dylan Field wrote that he was once “so sad to hear” of Lee’s loss of life: “I first met him in summer 2006 — he didn’t care that I was only 14 and we talked tech / geeked out about programming … It’s so hard to believe he is gone.”