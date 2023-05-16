Carson Wentz waiting on next NFL opportunity: Three potential 2023 landing spots for former Commanders QB





Most of the NFL’s 32 groups have their beginning quarterbacks in position for the 2023 season, however Carson Wentz stays and not using a group. He has had one-year stints with the Colts and the Commanders as a former MVP candidate. Wentz remains to be a loose agent as groups start their offseason techniques. However, he’s reportedly open to a backup process.

- Advertisement -

According to ESPN, Wentz has won pastime however isn’t in a rush to signal with a brand new group. The QB’s marketplace has been milder than he anticipated, which isn’t unexpected. Despite being productive early in his time with the Eagles, Wentz has been some of the erratic signal-callers of the final 3 years.

So the place may he finally end up in 2023? The reality is his absolute best trail to a role almost definitely lies in a potential coaching camp or preseason damage. If a group loses its veteran backup and wishes emergency assist, Wentz may just doubtlessly fill that position. In the period in-between, listed below are 3 logical landing spots:

Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay is throwing more than one darts at QB after Tom Brady’s retirement, however they are now not dear ones. Baker Mayfield, the obvious favourite to open the 12 months underneath middle, is owed simply $1.7 million in 2023, not up to maximum backups. Former second-rounder Kyle Trask, who is performed only one NFL sport, is due $1.5M. And ex-Rams backup John Wolford rounds it out at $1M. If their open festival for the highest process proves extra troubling than expected, it is price noting that govt Bruce Arians used to be as soon as an outspoken fan of Wentz’s bodily gear and “linebacker mentality.”

- Advertisement -

Green Bay

Green Bay simply spent a fifth-round select on 24-year-old Penn State product Sean Clifford, however because it lately stands, they are set to go into 2023 with new starter Jordan Love subsidized up through two guys with precisely 0 NFL snaps. Third-stringer Danny Etling has best observed preseason motion. Even in the event that they accept as true with Love to polish in his debut as Aaron Rodgers’ successor, they might stand to have veteran insurance coverage. And for Wentz, a transfer to Green Bay would stay him within the Midwestern surroundings he prefers.

Arizona

Arizona’s new regime has long gone above and past to endorse Kyler Murray as its franchise QB, however he could also be unavailable for a large bite of 2023 as he recovers from an ACL tear. Backup Colt McCoy goes on 37 and coming off his personal accidents. In rebuild mode, they could also be content material with rookie Clayton Thune and reserves Jeff Driskel and David Blough past that, however Wentz almost definitely provides the most productive probability to stick aggressive. New trainer Jonathan Gannon joined the Eagles sooner than Wentz’s departure again in 2021, and the QB has a few ex-Philly teammates right here in Corey Clement and shut good friend Zach Ertz.