Carrollton mother of fentanyl overdose victim breaks silence

“She was at the point of dying. It’s very difficult. I don’t wish this on anyone, anyone,” she stated.

CARROLLTON, Texas — The mother of a Carrollton center schooler is talking for the primary time after her daughter most probably overdosed from fentanyl in the study room.

- Advertisement - WFAA isn’t sharing the mother or daughter’s title and now not appearing their faces for the reason that circle of relatives fears of retaliation from drug traffickers.

“Speak up! Because they’re killing our kids one by one every day,” the mother stated in Spanish.

The eighth-grader used to be discovered unresponsive in the study room at DeWitt Perry Middle School. In a letter addressed to oldsters, directors say a pupil had overdosed and used to be revived with the lend a hand of fast-acting academics and Narcan, an opioid reversal drug.

- Advertisement - The Carrollton mother tells WFAA the eighth-grader remains to be within the health center getting better. She has but to look her daughter and has best been in a position to speak along with her over the telephone.

“She was at the point of dying. It’s very difficult. I don’t wish this on anyone, anyone,” she stated.

It used to be laborious for the mother to listen to that her daughter have been experimenting with tablets since October, she stated. She does now not know who equipped the tablets, most probably laced with fentanyl, or once they had been taken. Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD because the starting of the varsity 12 months has had 3 youngsters die and 7 extra scholars overdose and live to tell the tale.

- Advertisement - “I cannot sleep and my heart is broken in pieces because she was almost going to die,” she stated.

There is anger, unhappiness, frustration and particularly guilt. The mother needs she had paid consideration to the indicators and concept her temper adjustments had been only a section. She urges oldsters to concentrate and discuss out and for faculties to do extra.

“What’s happening can’t keep happening. We need help, a lot more supervision in the schools and they need to help us,” the mother stated.