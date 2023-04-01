Carolyn Hax: Is it ever okay to ask for a plus-one to a wedding?

Comment

Dear Carolyn: Is it ever appropriate to ask for a plus-one to a wedding ceremony? I simply were given a destination-wedding invite for subsequent summer time from a shut faculty buddy. I expected I'd get a plus-one for my boyfriend of 2 years, although he hasn't met this buddy and it was once simply my identify at the save-the-date. (Other mutual pals additionally had it addressed to their vital different.)

Usually I’d simply ask my buddy for readability, however I additionally don’t need to be That Demanding Guest. If my boyfriend had been incorporated, we’d most probably cross, another way I most probably gained’t. How do I broach this with my buddy, with out being That Person?

— Not That Demanding Guest

Not That Demanding Guest: Just don’t cross. If this buddy had been shut sufficient and your pastime in being at her wedding ceremony had been robust sufficient, you then’d cross solo. And, in the event you felt comfy sufficient together with her and together with your friendship to speak about it overtly, you then already would have finished it.

I put out a name for trade viewpoints, particularly from brides or grooms who would need to be requested. Here’s a sampling of the responses:

· I would need to be requested, however I'm most often the more-the-merrier sort. Also, if it was once on function (the marriage is small, for instance, they usually don't know him), can he come to the vacation spot however no longer cross to the marriage? Do the seashore/sightseeing/and many others. on his personal that day?

· Nope, don’t ask. If I sought after your boyfriend at my wedding ceremony, I’d have requested you for his identify or left a clean area for his RSVP. Otherwise, suppose he’s no longer invited.

· Ask if it was once intentional and be ready to settle for the sure with out power for it to be a other solution. I addressed a wedding ceremony invite to a buddy that incorporated her son at the internal envelope and didn’t understand I’d left his identify off the outer envelope. I’m actually happy she checked in relatively than simply no longer come.

· Wedding making plans is HARD, and such a lot of issues fall during the cracks. We weren’t conscious a lot of our pals whom we don’t see regularly had critical vital others and had been satisfied to invite them. (Those who have been relationship for two weeks had been any other tale.) Unless your buddy is far more potent than I, then she is juggling a thousand issues and simply won’t have considered it. Be well mannered (“totally fine if not”) however simply ask. Can you inform my wedding ceremony is in a single week? Send prayers. And nervousness meds.

· I’d need to be requested thusly: “Thanks for the invite! Are people bringing their boyfriends?”