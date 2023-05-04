Carlos Dominguez arrested in connection with stabbings near UC Davis campus

Police have made an arrest in connection with a sequence of stabbings that befell near UC Davis in California. Carlos Dominguez, a 21-year-old who used to be apprehended on fifth May, used to be officially charged with no less than two counts of murder and one depend of tried homicide on sixth May. He is assumed to be accountable for the deaths of 2 folks and the intense harm of every other. Several witnesses known Dominguez as such as a key suspect observed near the scene of the assaults. Police first of all arrested him for wearing a big knife; he used to be later wondered for “many hours”. Last week, he used to be a scholar at UC Davis till he left.

On twenty seventh April, David Breaux’s frame used to be found out in a park. He had suffered a couple of stab wounds. Two days later, UC Davis scholar, Karim Abou-Najm, used to be fatally stabbed while biking house. Police consider that the attacker fled on Abou-Najm’s bicycle. A couple of days later, a lady used to be stabbed at a homeless encampment. She used to be seriously injured, even supposing she is now recuperating.

The police consider Dominguez is a serial killer. At provide, there’s no recognized reason for the killings.