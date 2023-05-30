Carjacking suspect in custody after pursuit in L.A. County

After a carjacking in Los Angeles County, one individual has been arrested following a pursuit of the automobile.

Two suspects had been chased by way of deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The pursuit started in South Gate, handed thru Maywood, and ended in Vernon.

- Advertisement -

In the world of South Gate, originally of the chase, the suspect automobile stopped and the driving force exited the automobile whilst the passenger moved into the driving force’s seat and drove away.

Sky5 pictures captured the second one driving force in a slow-speed pursuit after operating over a spike strip that flattened the 2 entrance tires. In Vernon, the driving force attempted to proceed however grew to become onto the motorcycle trail operating alongside the L.A. River. The driving force stopped the automobile and used to be apprehended by way of regulation enforcement.

It is unclear if the suspect who exited the automobile has been taken into custody.

- Advertisement -