The chase with an armed robber got here to an finish when she crashed a stolen car into the again of a parked METRO bus in southwest Houston, consistent with police.

The incident began at 8:30 p.m. when two other people robbed a girl with a gun and a Taser as she was once heading to her rental on Richmond Avenue. The robbers took off within the sufferer’s Nissan Sentra after stealing her handbag.

Police officials noticed the stolen car simply after 10 p.m. and attempted to tug the teenager motive force over, however she refused. She then sped off however didn’t make it some distance sooner than crashing into the again of a parked METRO bus on S. Gessner Road close to Brays Oaks.

The stolen car was once totaled, however no person was once injured within the collision. The youngster motive force was once arrested, and surveillance video showed she was once one of the vital other people concerned within the theft. There is not any replace at the different robber concerned within the robbery.

Here is what HPD stated on the scene of the crash:

