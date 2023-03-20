Career recap of retiring South African wicketkeeper-batter Trisha Chetty

Here is the profession recap of recently-retired South African wicketkeeper-batter Trisha Chetty.

The recordholder Chetty introduced her retirement from skilled cricket on March 17, 2023.

A common again downside compelled the Durban-born cricketer to convey an finish to a 21-year profession in home and world cricket.

She made her world debut in 2007 in an ODI in opposition to Pakistan.

Chetty has maximum dismissals to her identify in ODIs in addition to maximum catches.

The wicketkeeper has affected maximum stumpings in ODIs.

In 2009, she used to be named South Africa Women’s Cricketer of the Year.

Chetty is second in phrases of taking maximum catches as wicketkeeper in T20Is

She is the second-highest run-getter as wicketkeeper in ODIs

Chetty has second maximum 50s as wicketkeeper in ODIs

In 318 world video games, Chetty has scored 3913 runs, together with 20 half-centuries.