Cardinals’ Zach Ertz reveals Bills nearly acquired him in a trade from Eagles in 2021

It got here as a marvel to no person when Zach Ertz was once traded away from the Eagles ahead of the 2021 trade cut-off date. What is also sudden, alternatively, is the workforce Ertz mentioned nearly acquired him ahead of he was once traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

The veteran tight finish lately printed that the Bills attempted to trade for him ahead of that 12 months’s cut-off date. The deal, alternatively, by no means got here to fruition after it was once nixed through a member of the Eagles’ personnel. He was once in the long run shipped to Arizona in trade for a fifth-round pick out and cornerback Tay Gowan.

“There were a couple teams extremely interested, Buffalo being one of them,” Ertz mentioned, via the Buffalo News. “It was almost a done deal, but it just didn’t get over the finish line.”

Had Ertz been traded to Buffalo, the Bills would have acquired a three-time Pro Bowler who 3 years previous had helped the Eagles defeat the Patriots in Super Bowl LII. Ertz would had been a great addition to an offense that already incorporated quarterback Josh Allen, wideout Stefon Diggs and fellow tight finish Dawson Knox.

Ertz definitely would had been useful towards the Chiefs in the divisional around of the AFC playoffs. The Bills, after shedding to the Chiefs in the prior 12 months’s AFC identify sport, fell to Kansas City once more in 2022 in what was once some of the wildest finishes to any sport in NFL historical past.

Instead of going to Buffalo, Ertz went to the barren region, the place he helped the Cardinals clinch their first playoff berth in six years. Last season, Ertz, who signed a three-year extension with Arizona closing offseason, stuck 47 passes for 406 yards and 4 touchdowns right through his first complete season with the Cardinals ahead of lacking the season’s closing seven video games with a knee damage.

More than a 12 months after lacking out on Ertz, the Bills addressed their tight finish place in the 2023 NFL Draft. They used the twenty fifth general pick out in the draft to make a choice Dalton Kincaid, who stuck 16 touchdowns right through his ultimate two seasons at Utah.