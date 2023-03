SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) was once at the scene at a local seafood restaurant after a automotive crashed into the entrance of the shop on Friday.

According to FHP, the auto slammed into the entrance of Kacey’s Seafood & More at 4904 Fruitville Rd.

FHP mentioned a juvenile was once riding the automobile and brought about belongings harm and accidents.

Two other people have been transported to the clinic, however their stipulations stay unclear.