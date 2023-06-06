Capital murder case from 2016 continues to wait for trial date

SAN ANTONIO – A trial date remains to be pending for a capital murder case relationship again to 2016.

D’Anthony Carter, who was once charged with theft and murder of a comfort retailer clerk when he was once 18, is now 25 years previous.

- Advertisement -

The incident came about on June 7, 2016, when Zachary Benavidez, 23, was once operating at Diamond Food Mart on Vance Jackson. Carter and Olanda Taylor, 18, entered the shop to rob it, allegedly. During the theft, Benavidez struggled with one of the crucial teenagers and was once shot seven occasions. Additionally, a buyer was once additionally hit as soon as within the leg.

While Taylor has already taken a plea deal and is ready for sentencing, the case for Carter has observed a lot of delays. There were about seven other protection lawyers who withdrew from the case, and the case was once just lately transferred to a distinct district courtroom.

A movement was once filed by means of Eduardo Jimenez, Carter’s present lawyer, relating to fallacious warrants finished by means of San Antonio police on Carter’s mobile phone, and he requested for any other reset. Jimenez mentioned that any information that flows from those faulty warrants must be suppressed.

- Advertisement -

Both Carter and Taylor have been recognized after pictures from the theft have been launched to regulation enforcement and media shops. Two of Carter’s coaches and his highschool counselor recognized him, and New Braunfels police known Taylor.

When requested if he believes the case will move to trial this 12 months, Jimenez had the next reaction: “If we don’t go to trial this year, I think the DA might want to hear about that.”

If Carter is located to blame, he’s going to no longer face the loss of life penalty and can mechanically be sentenced to lifestyles in jail with out parole.

- Advertisement -

Related: