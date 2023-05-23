Cannabis dispensary ransacked in West Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is these days investigating a smash-and-grab housebreaking that came about at a hashish dispensary situated in Beverly Grove. The incident came about prior to 5 a.m. on the Cookies dispensary positioned at 8360 Melrose Ave.

When officers arrived, the dispensary was once discovered to were ransacked and shards of glass scattered during the shop. It has been reported that two males, dressed fully in black, broke into the store and made off with an unknown amount of money and cannabis-related merchandise.

Broken glass sits at the floor outdoor a hashish dispensary that was once burglarized on May 23, 2023. (KTLA)

The suspects had been noticed fleeing in a crimson Kia sedan, and the LAPD issued a criminal offense broadcast containing main points of the car and suspects. However, no arrests were made but. If you have got any information in regards to the break-in, please touch the LAPD tip line at 1-877-275-5273.