Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Oklahoma

Canadian wildfire smoke updates: East Coast skies engulfed in dangerous haze

Over 17 states are beneath air high quality indicators.

Last Updated: June 6, 2023, 7:52 PM ET

Hazy and dangerous fumes from ongoing Canadian wildfires have engulfed the skies over lots of the northeast coast, prompting severe air high quality indicators for thousands and thousands of Americans.

As of Tuesday night, 17 states have issued the ones indicators because the thick fumes have blocked the sky and despatched other folks indoors to steer clear of respiring in the polluted air.

Canadian officers mentioned firefighters are scrambling to position out the blazes in Quebec, the place greater than 160 wooded area fires are these days lively. The fires are fueled via prime temperatures and dry stipulations, consistent with officers.

Here are the most recent updates at the scenario.

