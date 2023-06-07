Canadian wildfire smoke live updates: East Coast skies engulfed in dangerous haze

Millions of other folks in New York City and different northeast places scrambled to stay themselves freed from the smoky air all the way through the day and night time.

The town’s skyline used to be slightly visual for many portions of the day and the odor of the smoke used to be sturdy as commuters hit the night time rush.

Large towns with the bottom air high quality come with New York City, Albany and Cincinnati, a map via Airnow, a web site that publishes air high quality knowledge, presentations.

Another huge and dense plume of smoke shall be shifting down throughout portions of the Northeast on Wednesday, in step with forecasters.

That batch of very dense smoke will push down around the Northeast all the way through the day on Wednesday, giving some reduction to New England and the Midwest.

-ABC News’ Julia Jacobo, Max Golembo and Daniel Peck