Can you eat aloo and sabudana during Navratri fasting?

Navratri is one of the biggest festivals in India and is celebrated with great joy and enthusiasm. Everyone enjoys the festivities by dancing on Garba nights and praying to Goddess Durga during this nine-day festival. In addition to this, Navratri is a festival during which many of us keep fast as well for one, two, or for the whole nine days. When it comes to fasting, all we can think of is gorging on potatoes and sabudana, which are staple foods during Navratri. Although potatoes and sabudana during Navratri are the main fasting foods, are they healthy?

Health Shots asked Ashish Rani, Assistant Manager, and Dietician at Aakash Healthcare, New Delhi, about the pros and cons of eating potatoes and sabudana during Navratri fasting.

Pros and cons of aloo and sabudana

- Advertisement -

Carbohydrates, fibre, vitamins, particularly vitamins C and B6, antioxidants, and phytochemicals are all abundant in potatoes. However, if consumed in excess, they are also high in calories and carbohydrates, which can result in weight gain.

Sabudana, on the other hand, is a good source of energy and carbohydrates while being low in fat and protein, making it easy to digest. However, being high in calories can lead to weight gain when consumed in large quantities.

The right way to eat potatoes and sabudana during fasting

- Advertisement -

While it is common to consume dishes made with potatoes and sabudana together during fasting, it is important to know the right way to indulge in your favourite foods to ensure that they are healthy and nutritious. Sabudana khichdi is one such popular dish made with potato and Sabudana. To prepare Sabudana Khichdi, soak the Sabudana in water for a few hours until it becomes soft. Then, cook the potato and Sabudana together with spices such as cumin, coriander, and chilli powder. This dish can be consumed with yogurt or fruits.

Common mistakes to avoid when consuming potato and Sabudana

While potato and Sabudana can be healthy when consumed in moderation and prepared correctly, there are some common mistakes to avoid, including the following:

1. Consuming too much

As mentioned earlier, both potatoes and sabudana are high in calories and can lead to weight gain if consumed in excess. It is important to consume them in moderation to avoid health problems.

- Advertisement -

Also read: Chaitra Navratri 2023: 8 easy ways to stay energetic as you focus on fasting and celebrations

2. Not soaking Sabudana properly

Sabudana can be difficult to digest if it is not soaked properly. It is important to soak it in water for a few hours until it becomes soft before cooking it.

3. Adding too much oil

When cooking potatoes and Sabudana together, it is important to use oil in moderation. Adding too much oil can make the dish unhealthy and lead to weight gain.

4. Not adding enough vegetables

To make potato and sabudana dishes healthier, it is important to add plenty of vegetables such as carrots, peas, and beans. Vegetables add fibre, vitamins, and minerals to the dish, making it more nutritious.

Takeaway

To sum it up, potato and sabudana are popular food items consumed during fasting, but they can also be a healthy addition to any diet when consumed in moderation and prepared correctly. They are rich in nutrients, fibre, and energy, making them a good source of sustenance. However, it is important to avoid common mistakes.

Enjoy your Navratri by following these simple yet effective tips to get maximum benefits from these popular fasting foods while avoiding health problems.