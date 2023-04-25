Can the Auburn Tigers land TCU WR Jordan Hudson in portal?









Auburn Tigers is these days 3rd in the nationwide ratings for the switch portal magnificence. However, including Jordan Hudson can be a vital addition to their offense. Auburn has joined the recruitment for former TCU wide-receiver, Jordan Hudson, who could also be being courted by means of 17 different faculties, together with Oklahoma, Georgia, Michigan State, Penn State, Colorado, Utah, and Tennessee, amongst others. Hudson gained an legit consult with from the Tigers, and on the Locked on Auburn podcast, host Zac Blackerby and visitor Lindsay Crosby mentioned the significance of including a participant like Hudson to the crew in the 2023 season.