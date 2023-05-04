Can the 76ers steal another road game vs. Celtics? Plus, other best bets for Wednesday

This article model of the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter is the final day-to-day sports activities playing information. You can signal as much as obtain it for your inbox each and every weekday afternoon here. All instances are Eastern, and all odds are supplied by means of Caesars Sportsbook.

The Hot Ticket

76ers at Celtics, 8 p.m. | TV: TNT

Latest Odds: Philadelphia 76ers +7.5

The Pick: 76ers +7.5 (-110)

Key Trend: The Sixers are 6-0-1 ATS of their remaining seven video games.

It is relatively sudden to peer the Sixers forward 1-0 opposed to the Celtics, particularly with out 2023 NBA MVP Joel Embiid in the lineup for Game 1. Although the Sixers are not going to head up 2-0 in the sequence, they must be capable to duvet the unfold.

The Celtics shot the ball extraordinarily neatly in Game 1, connecting on 58.7% in their photographs and hitting 38.5% from past the arc. Even with this stage of scoring, the Sixers nonetheless made lifestyles tough for the Celtics on each ends of the flooring. With Embiid again in the lineup, James Harden is predicted to get extra top of the range appears. Embiid considerably adjustments the dynamic for Philadelphia on each ends of the court docket by means of changing extra photographs and making it tough for Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, amongst others, to pressure like they did in the sequence opener. Another shut contest is predicted, this means that the Sixers should not have any drawback overlaying the unfold. It may be price noting that the Sixers are 4-0-1 ATS over their remaining 5 video games as opposed to the Celtics.

More Picks

Oilers at Golden Knights, 9:30 p.m. | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Edmonton Oilers -130

The Pick: Oilers (-115)

This is also the maximum polarizing matchup of the 2d spherical of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Oilers are averaging the best collection of aims in line with game in the league, with Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, and Zach Hyman serving as the crew’s key playmakers. In the opening spherical opposed to the Kings, Draisaitl and McDavid in combination registered 21 issues (10 aims, 11 assists). This sequence could be made up our minds by means of the roughly manufacturing the groups get in web, which is considered one of Edmonton’s few weaknesses. Goaltender Stuart Skinner struggled now and then opposed to Los Angeles and compiled a three.43 goals-against-average. Meanwhile, Vegas netminder Laurent Brossoit carried out neatly, reaching a 2.42 goals-against-average in Round 1 opposed to the Jets. Although that is spectacular, going through the Oilers is an absolutely other problem to going up opposed to the Jets, who handiest scored 14 aims all the way through the sequence.

Key Trend: The Oilers are 4-0 in the remaining 4 conferences in Vegas

The Pick: Jaylen Brown Over 24.5 Points (-121)

There’s a large number of alternatives in the Sixers/Celtics matchup this night. Even with Embiid again in the lineup, Jaylen Brown’s issues prop turns out like a secure guess. In 4 video games opposed to Philadelphia this season, Brown averaged 22 issues in line with contest. Brown has additionally scored a minimum of 25 issues in two of the ones 4 contests on the 12 months whilst additionally scoring a minimum of 25 issues in 4 of his seven playoff video games this 12 months.

Key Trend: Brown has scored a minimum of 25 issues in 3 of his remaining 4 video games