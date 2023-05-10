Can Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets slow down the Suns’ offense? Plus, other best bets for Tuesday





This is an editorial from the CBS Sports HQ PM Newsletter, which is the final day-to-day sports activities playing information. If you are taken with getting it for your inbox each weekday afternoon, you’ll enroll for it right here. 🔥

The Hot Ticket for lately’s video games is the Suns at Nuggets at 10 p.m. on TNT. The newest odds have the Denver Nuggets at -6.5. The pick out for this recreation is the Nuggets at -5 (-110). The key development supporting this pick out is that the Nuggets are 6-1 towards the unfold (ATS) of their closing seven house video games.

Despite Devin Booker and Kevin Durant’s exceptional performances in Games 3 and 4, which helped the Suns even the sequence, the Nuggets nonetheless have the benefit. The Nuggets performed neatly in the earlier video games, conserving them shut. Playing at house must flip the tides in a large manner for Denver. In the 2022-23 season, the Nuggets have a 30-16-0 report ATS when enjoying at house, and they’ve a 4-1 ATS report at house all over the 2023 postseason.

What’s extra, Nikola Jokic is on fireplace, averaging 36.5 elements, 14 rebounds, and 9.5 assists whilst capturing 42.9 % from 3 towards the Suns on this sequence. Moreover, Jokic is coming off of a sensational 53-point efficiency during which he attached on 20-of-30 pictures from the box and recorded double-digit assists (11) for the 2nd consecutive recreation. Expect Jokic to proceed to dominate and lead the Nuggets to hide the unfold at house this night.

In addition, the Hurricanes at Devils recreation at 7 p.m. on ESPN gives an exhilarating alternative for sports activities bettors. The newest odds have the New Jersey Devils at -150. The pick out for this recreation is the Devils at -155. The Hurricanes have outscored the Devils 11-1 in the first two video games of this sequence, which was once a wonder to many, together with the author. But the Devils stepped up their recreation in Game 3 and must proceed their momentum at house.

The Devils mounted their offense in Game 3, scoring 8 targets. They additionally made a metamorphosis in internet, with Vitek Vanecek beginning in between the pipes, after Akira Schmid yielded seven targets in the first two video games and were given pulled in either one of the ones contests. Expect the Devils to deal with their momentum and even the sequence at house this night.

Finally, the 76ers at Celtics recreation at 7:30 p.m. on TNT is providing an exhilarating prop wager. The pick out is James Harden Over 29.5 Points and Assists (-115). After scoring 45 elements in Game 1 for the Sixers whilst Joel Embiid was once out, James Harden struggled in Games 2 and 3, scoring most effective 28 overall elements on an abysmal 5-of-28 capturing. However, he bounced again in Game 4, scoring 42 elements on 16-of-23 capturing from the box, together with connecting on six of his 9 makes an attempt from 3. Harden additionally tallied 9 assists.

Considering that the Celtics have no longer been a defensive juggernaut in the sequence, permitting 111.9 points-per-game, Harden must proceed to attain and distribute with out a lot resistance right here.

Overall, those selections be offering an excellent chance for sports activities bettors to win giant this night.



