Can Jaylen Brown fix his shot and keep the Celtics alive? Plus, other best bets for Thursday

Heat at Celtics, 8:30 p.m. | TV: TNT

Key Trend: Jaylen Brown is capturing 39% in the collection and averaging 16.8 issues according to sport.

The Pick: Jaylen Brown Under 22.5 Points (-106)

Jaylen Brown isn’t in excellent form. In the first sport of the collection, he slipped riding to the basket and landed awkwardly on his left arm or elbow. His shot has no longer been the identical ever since. Brown completed that sport with 22 issues on 10-21 capturing, used to be best 1-6 from 3 and 1-2 at the loose throw line. That used to be only a signal of items to return.

In the 3 video games that adopted, Brown has shot 35.7% from the box and simply 42.9% at the loose throw line. He has no longer scored greater than 17 issues and is averaging 15. He has no longer completed a sport scoring a minimum of 23 issues since the ultimate sport of the collection towards Philadelphia. And the numbers don’t say all of it.

If you watch Brown on offense, you’ll see that he’s extraordinarily hesitant to shoot from outdoor the paint. Most of his issues are being scored at the rim and in transition. If Boston’s in the halfcourt, he is having a look to cross greater than to shoot. It’s transparent he is not relaxed, and no matter the damage is has affected him mentally and bodily.

It’s onerous for any NBA participant to attain 23 issues in a sport solely in the paint. Sure, Boston might get out in transition sufficient to get Brown numerous makes an attempt at the rim, however it’s not most probably. My stoop is we will see it proceed this night.

💰 More Celtics vs. Heat choices

The Pick: Marcus Smart Over 5.5 Assists (-160) — It’s heavy juice, however it is value the squeeze. Smart hasn’t been as impactful on this collection as he used to be towards the Sixers. However, Smart performed smartly in the 2nd part of the ultimate sport, and whilst his total sport hasn’t been nice, he is been an efficient distributor. While he best had 3 assists in Game 2, he has completed with a minimum of six in the other 3 video games.

Furthermore, Smart has completed with a minimum of six assists in 22 of Boston’s 37 house video games this season. Against Miami, he has completed with a minimum of six assists in 5 of 7 video games this 12 months, averaging seven according to sport.

The Pick: Bam Adebayo Over 12.5 Rebounds & Assists (-103) — For no matter reason why, Adebayo averages extra rebounds and assists on the street than at house. Outside Miami, he averaged 12.8 rebounds and assists according to sport in the common season, in comparison to 11.9 at house. The playoffs were no other. He’s averaging 14.4 rebounds and assists in 8 street playoff video games in comparison to 10.4 at house.

With Miami moderately shorthanded this night, I be expecting Bam to get much more mins than he is already gained, in particular as a result of Erik Spoelstra does not appear relaxed giving Kevin Love many mins on this collection. Barring a blowout that sees him sitting a piece of the fourth quarter, Adebayo must simply cruise previous this overall.

