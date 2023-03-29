Can anyone stop Aliyah Boston and South Carolina?

The Gamecocks are the favorites to win the 2023 NCAA name as repeat champions.

DALLAS — The South Carolina Gamecocks simply haven’t had a lot hassle right through the NCAA event so far, leaving many questioning whether or not they’ll cruise to a championship on the Final Four in Dallas.

In a Tuesday version of the Locked On Women's Basketball podcast, host Howard Megdal and reporter Michelle Smith mentioned the Gamecocks' possibilities and their legacy as they head towards what may well be repeat titles.

“I think South Carolina’s going to win this title, and I think we’re still going to have fun along the way,” Smith mentioned.

Behind presumptive No. 1 WNBA draft select Aliyah Boston and an skilled supporting solid, the Gamecocks boast a suffocating protection and a couple of famous person gamers.

“It’s not just a struggle to score,” Megdal mentioned. “The struggle to just get the ball back is impossible against South Carolina.”

As South Carolina competes in a 3rd immediately Final Four and vies for an undefeated season, the legacy of head trainer Dawn Staley is construction, too.

“The thing that keeps running through my head with this South Carolina team is it reminds me of that Georgetown team of 1982-85, which was anchored by a generational defensive talent, in this case Aliyah Boston, in that case Patrick Ewing,” Megdal mentioned. “A team that is asserting its dominance on the national stage.”

Staley is a legend within the recreation and most effective expanding her profile and popularity as time is going on.

“She has represented the program, she’s represented Black women coaches, she’s just represented herself in a way that is opening doors,” Smith mentioned. “Dawn is doing something really profound for the game, for sports in general (with) that representation that she brings, that advocacy that she brings … and the quality of the teams that she’s building.”