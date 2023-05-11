Cameron, Texas Police Officer killed in shooting with suspect

CAMERON, Texas — *6:00 AM UPDATE*

Early morning studies point out that the police officer concerned in a shooting in Cameron, Texas has been killed. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bryan Washko, the incident befell when Cameron police answered to a home shooting in the 200 block of East seventh St. A lady had reported that an individual in the house was once shooting at her, prompting her to escape to a close-by retailer.

Officers faced the suspect, who began shooting at them. Sadly, one officer was once shot and later died at a close-by medical institution. The suspect was once shot and killed at the scene.

The girl who reported the preliminary incident instructed police that she was once grazed through a bullet however is predicted to make a complete restoration. She has since been taken to a medical institution for her accidents.

This is an ongoing investigation, and the Milam County Sheriff’s Office has showed that officers from the Texas Rangers are on their approach to take over the case.

DPS Sergeant Bryan Washko can also be arriving on the scene in a while. As extra information turns into to be had, 6 News will supply updates in this growing tale.

