Saturday, March 25, 2023
Cambridge vs Oxford: Boat race 2023: When is it, start time, teams and how to watch

The Cambridge and Oxford males's rowing crews will move head-to-head for the 168th time, whilst the ladies's teams are set to meet for the 77th time

The Cambridge males’s rowing crew can be taking a look to avenge their defeat to Oxford once they move head-to-head for the 168th time this weekend.

In 2022, Oxford controlled to finish Cambridge’s three-year successful streak with a two-and-a-quarter period victory. Despite closing yr’s win, Oxford nonetheless trails the total head-to-head assembly with Cambridge 81-85. 

This yr’s tournament will happen at the River Thames, with 1000’s of enthusiasts anticipated to line the banks of the route.

The girls’s race may even happen this yr, with Oxford determined for a primary win in six years within the 77th girls’s race. 

Sportsmail breaks down the whole lot you wish to have to know forward of this yr’s Boat Race together with when it is going to happen and start time.  

Last year's win against Cambridge was Oxford men's first victory since 2017

The Cambridge women's team picked up their fifth straight win against Oxford last year

When is the Boat Race?

This yr’s annual Boat Race will happen on Sunday, March 26.

It will happen at the River Thames, with the route stretching 4 miles from Putney to Mortlake.

The males’s race is anticipated to get underway at 5pm, whilst the ladies’s race will start an hour prior to. 

How to watch 

This yr’s Boat race can be proven survive BBC One, with protection getting underway at 3.30pm. 

Fans can be ready to are living flow on-line by way of the BBC iPlayer.

Sportsmail can be offering are living protection of the 2023 Boat Race, so you’ll stay up-to-date with the entire newest traits right here. 

This year's race will take place on the River Thames, with the course stretching four miles

2023 Boat Race time table – key instances: 

  • 77th Women’s Boat Race – 4pm 
  • 51st Women’s Reserve Race – Osiris v Blondie -4:15pm 
  • 58th Men’s Reserve Race Isis v Goldie – 4:30pm 
  • 168th Men’s Boat Race – 5pm 
Despite Oxford men's win last year, they still trail the overall head to head 81-85

2023 Boat Race: Teams 

Oxford Women’s Team

Bow: Laurel Kaye (Worcester), Claire Aitken (Oriel), Sara Helin (St. Peter’s), Ella Stadler (Exeter), Alison Carrington (Hertford), Freya Willis (Magdalen), Sarah Marshall (Jesus), Stroke: Esther Austin (St Anne’s), Cox: Tara Slade (St Peter’s)

Cambridge Women’s Team

Bow Carina Graf (Emmanuel), Rosa Millard (Trinity Hall), Alex Riddell-Webster (Murray Edwards), Jenna Armstrong (Jesus), Freya Keto St (Edmund’s), Isabelle Bastian (Jesus), Claire Brillon (Fitzwilliam), Stroke: Caoimhe Dempsey (Newnham), Cox: James Trotman (Sidney Sussex)

Oxford Men’s Team

Bow: James Forward (Pembroke), Alex Bebb (St. Peter’s), Freddy Orpin (St. Catherine’s), Tom Sharrock (Magdalen), James Doran (Oriel), Jean-Philippe Dufour (Lincoln), Tassilo von Mueller (Hertford), Stroke: Felix Drinkall (Wolfson), Cox: Anna O’Hanlon (Somerville)

Cambridge Men’s Team

Bow: Matt Edge (St Catharine’s), Brett Taylor (Queens’), Noam Moulle (Hughes Hall), Seb Benzecry (Jesus), Thomas Lynch (Hughes Hall), Nick Mayhew (Peterhouse), Ollie Parish (Peterhouse), Stroke: Luca Ferraro (King’s), Cox: Jasper Parish (Clare)



