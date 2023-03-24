Cambridge vs Oxford: Boat race 2023: When is it, start time, teams and how to watch

- Advertisement -

The Cambridge males’s rowing crew can be taking a look to avenge their defeat to Oxford once they move head-to-head for the 168th time this weekend.

In 2022, Oxford controlled to finish Cambridge’s three-year successful streak with a two-and-a-quarter period victory. Despite closing yr’s win, Oxford nonetheless trails the total head-to-head assembly with Cambridge 81-85.

This yr’s tournament will happen at the River Thames, with 1000’s of enthusiasts anticipated to line the banks of the route.

The girls’s race may even happen this yr, with Oxford determined for a primary win in six years within the 77th girls’s race.

Sportsmail breaks down the whole lot you wish to have to know forward of this yr’s Boat Race together with when it is going to happen and start time.

Last yr’s win towards Cambridge used to be Oxford males’s first victory since 2017

The Cambridge girls’s crew picked up their 5th directly win towards Oxford closing yr

When is the Boat Race?

This yr’s annual Boat Race will happen on Sunday, March 26.

It will happen at the River Thames, with the route stretching 4 miles from Putney to Mortlake.

The males’s race is anticipated to get underway at 5pm, whilst the ladies’s race will start an hour prior to.

How to watch

This yr’s Boat race can be proven survive BBC One, with protection getting underway at 3.30pm.

Fans can be ready to are living flow on-line by way of the BBC iPlayer.

Sportsmail can be offering are living protection of the 2023 Boat Race, so you’ll stay up-to-date with the entire newest traits right here.

This yr’s race will happen at the River Thames, with the route stretching 4 miles

2023 Boat Race time table – key instances:

77th Women’s Boat Race – 4pm

51st Women’s Reserve Race – Osiris v Blondie -4:15pm

58th Men’s Reserve Race Isis v Goldie – 4:30pm

168th Men’s Boat Race – 5pm

Despite Oxford males’s win closing yr, they nonetheless path the total head to head 81-85

2023 Boat Race: Teams

Oxford Women’s Team

Bow: Laurel Kaye (Worcester), Claire Aitken (Oriel), Sara Helin (St. Peter’s), Ella Stadler (Exeter), Alison Carrington (Hertford), Freya Willis (Magdalen), Sarah Marshall (Jesus), Stroke: Esther Austin (St Anne’s), Cox: Tara Slade (St Peter’s)

Cambridge Women’s Team

Bow Carina Graf (Emmanuel), Rosa Millard (Trinity Hall), Alex Riddell-Webster (Murray Edwards), Jenna Armstrong (Jesus), Freya Keto St (Edmund’s), Isabelle Bastian (Jesus), Claire Brillon (Fitzwilliam), Stroke: Caoimhe Dempsey (Newnham), Cox: James Trotman (Sidney Sussex)

Oxford Men’s Team

Bow: James Forward (Pembroke), Alex Bebb (St. Peter’s), Freddy Orpin (St. Catherine’s), Tom Sharrock (Magdalen), James Doran (Oriel), Jean-Philippe Dufour (Lincoln), Tassilo von Mueller (Hertford), Stroke: Felix Drinkall (Wolfson), Cox: Anna O’Hanlon (Somerville)

Cambridge Men’s Team

Bow: Matt Edge (St Catharine’s), Brett Taylor (Queens’), Noam Moulle (Hughes Hall), Seb Benzecry (Jesus), Thomas Lynch (Hughes Hall), Nick Mayhew (Peterhouse), Ollie Parish (Peterhouse), Stroke: Luca Ferraro (King’s), Cox: Jasper Parish (Clare)