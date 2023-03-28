Cambridge men regain Varsity Boat Race crown

- Advertisement -

Cambridge powered to their fourth victory in 5 Boat Races with a gutsy effort towards a resilient Oxford staff.

The winners had rudder problems earlier than the race and each blue boats earned early warnings from umpire Tony Reynolds as Oxford, with the load merit, pulled forward.

A daring transfer from Cambridge cox Jasper Parish paid off when, judging the prerequisites, he made up our minds to influence his staff nearer to the financial institution in Fulham hoping to seek out friendlier waters.

That allowed Cambridge to take a half-length’s lead, and whilst Oxford would now not let their fighters break out, it became out to be an impressed choice from Parish as Cambridge carried their merit over the end line.

The finish of the race was once marred via Oxford staff member Felix Drinkall being over excited on a stretcher having collapsed.

It was once reported afterwards that he was once mindful as he was once taken to health center for additional exams.

Cambridge installed an confident efficiency as they overcame ultimate yr’s defeat to assert a fourth victory in 5 years

Cox Jasper Parish made the daring choice to take Cambridge’s boat over in opposition to Craven Cottage – which paid dividends

Oxford toiled however may just now not shut the length-gap that had spread out between them and Cambridge

Oxford’s Felix Drinkall is over excited on a stretcher after the men’s race having collapsed