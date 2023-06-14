Calvin Ridley’s gambling advice to NFL players: ‘Just stay away from it if you can’

In contemporary weeks, plenty of NFL gamers were suspended for violating the league’s gambling coverage. Some of them guess on NFL games. Others guess on non-NFL video games, however did so whilst within a group facility. Both are violations, and each ended in gamers being banned anyplace from six video games to a complete season or extra.

If there is somebody who is aware of this coverage higher than any participant by means of now, it’s Jacksonville Jaguars huge receiver Calvin Ridley. While away from the Atlanta Falcons all the way through the 2021 season, Ridley positioned bets on NFL video games (no longer involving the Falcons) and used to be accordingly suspended for the whole lot of the 2022 season.

- Advertisement -

Ridley says seeing a large number of gamers get suspended even after being alerted to the explanations he used to be banned bothers him just a little.

“Yeah, it bugs me a little because my NFL buddies didn’t look at me and say, ‘Aw man, hell, that’s serious,'” Ridley informed the Florida Times-Union. “I wish they would’ve looked at me and said, ‘Wow, they did him like that? I hope it doesn’t happen to me.’ Because that’s what I would’ve done. If I would’ve seen one of my NFL buddies get slammed like that, I would’ve been a little bit afraid and watching myself. But you know, it is what it is, they have to learn the hard way like I did. It’s gonna be all right though.”

Now, Ridley has some advice for different NFL gamers when it comes to gambling: Don’t do it.

- Advertisement -

“I think, even for me, once I found out I was getting investigated, I didn’t even know [how serious it was],” Ridley mentioned. “I was like, ‘OK, cool.’ I didn’t know how serious it was until I left that interview. It’s just schooling the guys on not to do it. It’s not worth it at all. I really think we don’t understand how serious it is. We kind of go over it and then it’s gone. It’s a real serious offense. You don’t want to do it, mess with the integrity of the game and your job. Just stay away from it if you can.”