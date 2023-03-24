Calvary Christian baseball boasts elite pitching staff

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Calvary Christian High School baseball crew (9-1) is ranked No. 4 nationally within the MaxPreps Top 25 ballot.

In reality, 3 of the highest 4 groups are from the Tampa Bay house: No. 1 IMG, and No. 2 Jesuit.

- Advertisement -

But the Warriors have arguably the most efficient pitching staff within the nation.

“Some even say we have a college level; we’d be a good college rotation,” pitcher Landon Maroudis mentioned.

“We have the best pitching staff in the nation, in my opinion,” pitcher Hunter Dietz added. “Saying that humbly.”

- Advertisement -

Calvary Christian has a handful of pitchers who will have to listen their names known as within the 2023 Major League Baseball draft this summer season, together with Liam Peterson (University of Florida dedicate), Dietz (University of Arkansas dedicate), and Maroudis (N.C. State dedicate).

“It’s not just us three; there are a lot of other guys that can go out a dominate whenever they want to,” Dietz mentioned.

Each considered one of Calvary’s ace pitchers stands over six toes tall and sports activities an earned run reasonable beneath 0.75. But in their very own regard, every pitcher has a special, professional-level go-to strike-out pitch every time they take the mound.

- Advertisement -

“My best pitch is probably my fastball,” Dietz mentioned. “But, I’d say my best put-out pitch is my slider.”

“I really like throwing my curveball,” Peterson mentioned.

“I like my change-up; my change-up is one of my best pitches,” Maroudis added.

It’s no longer simply the deep pitching staff; the diamond is cluttered with Division-I skill — which provides reason why to imagine the Warriors are on their method to profitable the college’s 3rd state identify.

“We’re used to it around here. A lot of the teams try to beat us,” Peterson mentioned. “We also want to end number one.”

Calvary Christian’s subsequent sport is at Cardinal Mooney on Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.