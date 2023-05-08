California’s Lithium Valley could power electric vehicle industry | 60 Minutes





As the United States’ car industry takes on a extra environmentally pleasant way, a surge in trends relating to lithium extraction for battery manufacturing in California’s Imperial Valley is anticipated to happen. This area is being known as Lithium Valley because it could doubtlessly power the electric vehicle industry within the nation. Bill Whitaker has reported in this rising industry, pointing out that the state of California has the most important electric vehicle marketplace within the nation and is chargeable for over 40% of all EV gross sales within the United States. The build up in trends in relation to lithium extraction within the space will indubitably bolster the all of a sudden rising industry. For additional information and news updates in this matter and different similar ones, browser notifications are to be had for customers to stick knowledgeable.

