California lawmakers consider short-term rental tax to fund affordable housing

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KABC) — California lawmakers are taking into consideration a invoice that might tax short-term leases, like Airbnb and Vrbo, to fund affordable housing and supply some assist to alleviate the homeless disaster.

Senate Bill 584 seems to impose a fifteen% tax on short-term leases.

The invoice is heading to the Assembly after the Senate voted Wednesday 27-11 in choose of it.

“The increase in short term rentals used as a business requires we examine the impact they present, whether opportunities or limitations, for our housing market,” stated a observation from state Sen. Monique Limón, who represents the Central Coast and who subsidized the invoice.

If licensed, the tax would start in 2025.

