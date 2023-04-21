California attorney general urges recall of theft-prone Hyundai, Kia vehicles | California

(The Center Square) – California Attorney General Rob Bonta is leading a coalition of 18 states calling for a federal recall of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

The attorneys general say the company has failed to take steps to combat the large number of their vehicles being stolen.

The attorneys general sent a letter to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHSTA) demanding the organization recall unsafe Hyundai and Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2022. They say these vehicles have easily bypassed ignition switches and lack engine immobilizers, making them vulnerable to theft.

Last month, a coalition of attorneys general told the companies they must take more actions to address these safety concerns.

The new letter tells the federal government to fight to ensure that these companies make vehicles in compliance with federal standards and do not put public safety at risk.

“The bottom line is, Kia’s and Hyundai’s failure to install standard safety features on many of their vehicles have put vehicle owners and the public at risk,” Bonta said in a press release. “Instead of taking responsibility with appropriate corrective action, these carmakers have chosen instead to pass this risk onto consumers and our communities. It is unacceptable that families and communities should be forced to shoulder the cost of Kia’s and Hyundai’s failures. Kia and Hyundai have failed to appropriately address these safety issues, ignoring urgent requests from states, law enforcement, and car buyers. We now ask the federal government to require these companies to correct their mistake through a nationwide recall and help us in our continued efforts to protect the public from these unsafe vehicles.”

The companies opted against including anti-theft devices on their vehicles from 2011 to 2022 that were standard on virtually all other new cars sold in the United States at the time, according to the release. Additionally, the attorneys general said that Kia and Hyundai included these safety measures on the same car models sold in Canada and Europe but not in the United States.

“These vehicles have been stolen at high rates since approximately 2021, harming consumers and contributing to an erosion of public safety,” the release from Bonta’s office said. “The thefts have frequently been accompanied by reckless driving and further criminal activity, causing injuries and deaths. The thefts have even gone viral, with videos on social media showing how to hotwire these vehicles and challenging others to steal them. Following these videos, thefts began surging across the country.”

In Los Angeles, thefts of Hyundai and Kia cars increased by approximately 85% in 2022, according to the release. They now comprise about 20% of stolen cars in Los Angeles in 2022; that figure was 13% in 2021.

Additionally, since the end of 2022, 38% of the stolen cars in Berkeley, California, have been Kias and Hyundais.

In the letter, the attorneys general tell the NHTSA that it needs to issue a recall for these reasons, according to the release:

The vehicles violate federal requirements that vehicles have a starting system that prevents the activation of the engine or motor and steering system when the key is removed;

The Hyundai and Kia vehicles’ vulnerability to hotwiring and theft has created an unreasonable and well-documented risk to safety on U.S. roads;

Surging thefts of unsafe Hyundai and Kia vehicles have consumed law enforcement and emergency responder resources; and

The companies’ response through a phased and voluntary service campaign is insufficient to protect drivers and the general public.

Other attorneys general that signed onto the letter with Bonta are from: Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

A copy of the letter sent to the NHTSA is available here.