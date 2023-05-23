California, Arizona and Nevada reach deal to conserve Colorado River





In a enormous transfer, 3 out of the seven states which proportion the Colorado River have come in combination to reach a deal that targets to conserve the important water supply. The states of California, Arizona and Nevada have agreed to scale back their water intake via an outstanding 3 million acre-feet via the 12 months 2026. The Colorado River holds nice importance for greater than 40 million other people and over 24 Native American tribes who rely on it for his or her water provide.

This historical settlement marks a milestone in cooperative efforts against conservation and sustainability. CBS News' Senior National and Environmental Correspondent, Ben Tracy, delves into the main points of this important deal.


