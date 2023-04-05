Caliber Collision in Lewisville, GEICO gift SUV to woman and son

“We appreciate everything they’re putting together for her and Nolan,” Rosales’ mother Elizabeth Rosales mentioned.

LEWISVILLE, Texas — The brotherhood of law enforcement officials from around the nation showered the Jacob Arrellano circle of relatives with give a boost to in the times and weeks following the Dallas police officer’s dying this previous October.

Dallas Police Officer Jacob Arellano used to be on his approach to paintings when he used to be hit and killed through an intoxicated wrong-way motive force on Spur 408 close to Kiest Boulevard in a while prior to nighttime on Oct. 11.

Police mentioned the opposite motive force crashed into Arellano’s automobile, a 2022 Kia Telluride, inflicting his automobile to trip into the fitting lane the place it used to be hit through a tractor-trailer. Arellano’s automobile rolled a number of occasions and stopped at the proper shoulder of Spur 408.

On Wednesday, at Caliber Collision headquarters in Lewisville, Caliber and GEICO introduced Rosales with an absolutely refurbished 2017 Nissan Rogue. The donation, certainly one of masses Caliber says it has contributed to worthy recipients, is a part of the National Auto Body Council Recycled Rides program and Caliber’s Restoring You program.

The again of the SUV used to be additionally full of new toys for Nolan.

"We appreciate everything they're putting together for her and Nolan," Rosales' mother Elizabeth Rosales mentioned. "It doesn't bring Jacob back, and it's been very tough for her. But she's doing it and she appreciates all of this."

“Jacob meant the world to Nolan and I. And I still can’t believe that he’s gone,” Alyssa Rosales mentioned, as she thanked the gang out of doors Caliber headquarters.

“There’s not a day that goes buy that we don’t think of my brother Jacob,” mentioned his dual brother Joshua Arellano, who could also be a Dallas police officer.

“I will always be proud to call you my twin brother. I love you with all my heart, and I can’t wait to see you again,” he mentioned.

“To my brother who is always looking down on us right now,” Arellano mentioned, as he thanked Caliber and GEICO for his or her donation. “Know that your name and legacy will never be forgotten.”