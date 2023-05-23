Cal State Dominguez Hills College of Education celebrates nearly 300 grads as LAUSD works to recruit them

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — Nearly 300 graduates of the Cal State Dominguez Hills College of Education are in a position to take at the international of instructing.

The faculty celebrated their commencement this week as the grads formally gained their instructing credentials.

“I’m just excited to get into the classroom,” stated Natalie Rodriguez, a first-generation faculty graduate from Downey.

She stated it is at all times been her dream to transform an educator thank you to a trainer she had when she was once a child.

“It made me just change my outlook in the world and know that I want to give back in some way,” stated Rodriguez.

That identical objective impressed graduate Zulema Pettway to educate particular training on the Los Angeles Unified School District.

“We want to be the change that we want to see,” she stated.

For Maria Contreras, who was once not too long ago employed as a twin language trainer through LAUSD, it is about illustration.

“I want to be able to be that influence for them,” she stated.

LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho delivered the keynote cope with on the rite, encouraging graduates to paintings for the district whilst acknowledging the tricky realities of the occupation.

Many of the ones struggles have been introduced to the leading edge this spring when unions representing LAUSD lecturers and workforce went on strike for a number of days, not easy extra make stronger and higher pay.

“I think this year’s contract negotiations and salary bump equivalent to 21% will go a long way in terms of recruiting and retaining the qualified teachers that we need,” stated Carvalho.

LAUSD’s moderate annual wage for a trainer is $56,000.

By July, that jumps to nearly $62,000, which falls in keeping with the nationwide moderate. By 2025, it rises to nearly $69.000.

“That is just motivating for us to keep fighting and to keep going,” stated Rodriguez. “It’s small accomplishment.”

Rodriguez stated for now, she’s passing up jobs at LAUSD for a instructing process in Orange County.

“But you never know, I am open to LAUSD in the future.”