C.J. Stroud ranks his top five quarterbacks in the NFL and there’s one very surprising name on his list

If you have been to sit down down and rank the top-five quarterbacks in the NFL, your list might fluctuate from that of C.J. Stroud’s.

The rookie of the Texans used to be requested to rank the five perfect quarterbacks in the league, and even though 4 of the names on his list have been obtrusive ones, his 5th selection used to be sudden.

According to Stroud, listed below are the five perfect quarterbacks in the NFL (by way of the Caps Off Pod):

Jalen Hurts Patrick Mahomes Josh Allen Dak Prescott Justin Fields

The maximum surprising facet of this list is that Mahomes wasn’t ranked first, however much more surprising is the inclusion of Justin Fields.

Although Lamar Jackson, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Herbert, Tua Tagovailoa, or Trevor Lawrence will have made the list, Stroud selected Fields. However, it sort of feels most likely that Stroud could also be endorsing his good friend right here since they each attended Ohio State in combination, and Fields served as the beginning quarterback for 2 years prior to Stroud took over.

Fields, now with the Chicago Bears, has made historical past as the 3rd quarterback in NFL historical past to hurry for over 1,000 yards in a season, and Stroud expressed satisfaction for his former team-mate’s fulfillment. Although it’s not likely that Fields is these days a top-five quarterback, he may make a powerful case for himself with an excellent 2023 season for the Bears.

Stroud is appreciative of Joe Burrow’s recreation and even stated that he fashions his recreation after him, and the Texans can be overjoyed with Stroud if his performances can reflect Burrow’s have an effect on on the Cincinnati Bengals.