C.J. Noland transfers from Oklahoma to North Texas







C.J. Noland, a North Texas local, is returning house. University officers introduced on Monday that Noland, who performed for the Oklahoma Sooners for the remaining two seasons, has transferred to the University of North Texas in Denton.

Noland is a 4-star guard, who used to be extremely rated in 2021, ranked because the 86th very best recruit within the country by way of Rivals. He performed 59 video games, together with 8 begins as a sophomore at Oklahoma. Noland used to be named to the Big 12 All-Freshman Team in his first yr, the place he shot 53% from the sphere and 45% from past the arc.