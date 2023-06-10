Buzzbee: Senate should throw out articles of impeachment against Paxton | Texas

(The Center Square) – The articles of impeachment against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton are “baloney,” former Democratic Houston mayorial candidate and high-profile defense attorney Tony Buzbee, who’s now leading Paxton’s legal defense, argues.

At a news conference held at the Republican Party of Texas headquarters in Austin, he said, “Let me be clear, the impeachment articles are baloney. The allegations are untrue. They are false.”

- Advertisement -

He also said, “I’m embarrassed by the Texas House. I’m a native Texan. I’m very offended by the despicable case by our House of Representatives.”

It took less than 72 hours for the House to pass 20 articles of impeachment through an illegitimate process, Buzzbee said. House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, “could have easily determined the allegations were false if they [Texas House] bothered to look at the evidence but they didn’t’ want to look at the facts,” he said.

The House General Investigating Committee “convened a secretive kangaroo court [like one] in a third world country,” he said, referring to five House members who conducted a secret investigation without directly interviewing any witnesses.

- Advertisement -

Investigators hired by the committee “only interviewed 15 people and relayed hearsay” and then the House “passed articles of impeachment from hearsay,” Buzzbee said. House members “ignored precedent, abandoned due process” and “rejected every legal moral concept that exists in law,” he said.

The impeachment process “was a sham from the get go,” he continued. “Every impeachment that’s gone to trial has involved a completely public process in the House. Not a 72-hour process with hearsay upon hearsay done in four hours. That’s not the way you do business if you’re being credible.”

Past impeachments in the House were based on sworn testimony by witnesses, “not by an investigator who talked to someone who talked to someone,” he said. “That’s double or triple hearsay and would never hold up in any court of law.”

- Advertisement -

In previous impeachment proceedings, the official being accused was given the opportunity to speak. Chris Hilton, chief of the OAG General Litigation Division, attempted to give evidence to members of the House GIC and was prevented from doing so. Paxton was never interviewed or allowed to present testimony.

“There wasn’t even a written report on this case,” Buzzbee said. “If you’re going to impeach a statewide official wouldn’t you have witnesses to testify, have documents, and prepare a report?”

He also said some of the articles “are nonsensical, like they were written by a third grader.”

In Article 10, for example, he notes, it suggests that someone else paid for Paxton to renovate his kitchen including with granite countertops. He then showed a picture of the counter tops, which are tile. He also showed copies of the receipts for the renovation showing that Paxton and money from an insurance claim paid for it.

“This is the kind of evidence” Hilton tried to offer the committee, he said.

If the House had “done this the right way, there would have been no articles of impeachment,” he said. But they later “realized how weak their case was so they hired two of the known great lawyers of Texas who made their bones by representing some of the most notorious wrongdoers in Texas,” he continued.

Buzzbee is referring to Houston powerhouse attorneys Dick DeGuerin and Rusty Hardin, who have over 100 years of combined legal experience. He told the media the case “isn’t about lawyers, it’s about the facts. This is a sham impeachment if they were being reasonable and fair they would say the same thing,” referring to DeGuerin and Hardin, men he said he’s looked up to throughout his career.

Buzzbee has also gone up against Hardin before in court. Buzzbee represented multiple women who sued then Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for alleged sexual misconduct. Hardin represented Watson.

Buzzbee has asked the Texas Senate to dismiss the charges summarily. He said, “no court of law would even consider” the charges. But if the Senate does, his team “is girded up for a fight,” he said. “We’ve already identified 66 witnesses that need to be deposed, [have] thousands of documents.”

He also said the trial could take a year.

The Senate is expected to announce the rules for a trial on June 20. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has said a trial would start no later than August 28.