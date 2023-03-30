Buttigieg praises safety improvements at DFW Airport

“Safety will always be the north star of the department of transportation,” stated U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

DALLAS — Safety and potency improvements underway at DFW International Airport gained a welcome infusion of federal greenbacks Thursday with the arriving of Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg.

Buttigieg introduced $28.8 million in federal greenbacks for an airfield safety undertaking and participated in a ceremonial groundbreaking at the southwest finish of the airport.

When planes taxi, they steadily need to watch for touchdown or departing planes to move in entrance of them.

Recent shut calls, together with one in January at JFK Airport in New York, were connected to that congestion drawback.

Instead, DFW Airport has an end-around taxiway on its east runways: necessarily a U-turn that permits planes to taxi across the finish of the runway as a substitute of immediately thru it. Secretary Buttigieg's talk over with was once to announce the government's proceeding funding to create an extra end-around taxiway at the southwest facet of DFW Airport.

“Part of the big picture here is the President’s agenda of investing in America. Safety will always be the north star of the department of transportation,” Buttigieg stated. “It will always be the guiding light of the FAA.”

Safety that Buttigieg could also be tracking in Raymond, Minnesota, the scene of the most recent teach derailment within the U.S., the place ethanol tankers ignited and compelled obligatory evacuations. Unfortunately within the U.S. the rail gadget, with greater than 1,000 injuries a 12 months, averages 3 derailments each day.

But the U.S. aviation gadget has no longer had a deadly airline crash in 14 years. Buttigieg and DFW Airport management say that improvements like the latest two-year undertaking at DFW Airport are supposed to stay it that approach. DFW International Airport CEO Sean Donohue says the present undertaking may even get airplanes to their gates extra temporarily.

“Anything that improves the efficiency of the airfield and improves the ability of the FAA to handle the growth in our traffic is a very positive thing for DFW,” Donohue stated. “So, yes it’s all about safety. But it provides efficiency, it provides us greater flow, and that’s great for the future.”

A long term for what’s already thought to be the second one busiest airport on the earth.