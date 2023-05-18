Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener – WSVN 7News | Miami News, Weather, Sports

The Miami Heat began off slowly in their newest convention finals matchup in opposition to the Boston Celtics, however Jimmy Butler supplied a much-needed calming presence for the workforce.

Butler scored 35 issues, together with 20 after halftime, to lend a hand rally the Heat in the second one part for a 123-116 win over the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Wednesday evening. The Heat trailed by means of 9 at halftime however outscored Boston 66-50 over the overall two quarters. It used to be Butler’s 5th sport with 30 or extra issues in this postseason, and he additionally added seven assists, six steals, and 5 rebounds.

“One of the premier two-way basketball players of this association… That’s what we needed,” Heat trainer Erik Spoelstra stated of Butler.

Bam Adebayo added 20 issues and 8 rebounds, whilst Kyle Lowry, Caleb Martin, Gabe Vincent, and Max Strus all added 15 issues apiece. The Heat went 16 of 31 from the 3-point line.

The Celtics have been led by means of Jayson Tatum’s 30 issues, however he did not take a shot in the fourth quarter. Jaylen Brown completed with 22 issues and 9 rebounds, and Malcolm Brogdon added 19 issues. Boston is now 4-4 at house right through this postseason.

The Heat have opened all 3 playoff collection with street victories, and Game 2 is about for Friday in Boston.

The sport marked the 3rd time in 4 seasons that the Heat and Celtics have met in this spherical. Boston gained final 12 months’s matchup in seven video games. Wednesday’s opener felt like a continuation of the latest assembly, with Boston dominating inside of early on and main by means of 9 at halftime.

“We are just playing really good basketball. More than anything, we are staying together through the good and through the bad,” Butler stated.

The Heat at the moment are the 5th workforce to open with street wins in each and every in their first 3 collection, becoming a member of the 2021 Hawks, 1999 Knicks, 1989 Bulls, and 1981 Rockets. The Knicks have been the one different No. 8 seed to make the convention finals.

