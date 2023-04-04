Business group criticizes redefining ‘harassment’ in proposed workers’ rights bill | Colorado

(The Center Square) – An group representing small companies in Colorado is criticizing the language in a so-called employees’ rights bill set to be heard Wednesday by means of a Senate committee.

The abstract for Senate Bill 23-172, titled the Protecting Opportunities and Workers’ Rights Act, describes the regulation as “addressing discriminatory or unfair employment practices pursuant to Colorado’s anti-discrimination laws.” The bill would repeal the present definition of “harass,” which calls for advent of a adversarial paintings setting. The new definition of “harass” or “harassment” is 283 phrases in the bill.

“The bill is full of vague proscriptions in search of aggrieved parties and unspecified perpetrators,” Tony Gagliardi, state director of Colorado’s National Federation of Independent Business.

Included in the brand new definition is “whether the conduct would be offensive to a reasonable person in the same actual or perceived protected class or who shares the same or similar characteristics as the individual subjected to the conduct must be determined by a review of the totality of the circumstances…”

Also known as the POWR Act, the bill states harassment doesn’t want to be “severe or pervasive to constitute a discriminatory or unfair employment practice.”

The procedure for employers to protect themselves towards fees takes up virtually six pages of the 14-page bill.

“That the proposal also ‘specifies the requirements for an employer to assert an affirmative defense to an employee’s proven claim of unlawful harassment’ is of no comfort because the entire rest of the measure creates new reasons to nail employers for something,” Gagliardi mentioned. “Given the ideological composition of this General Assembly, our only hope of seeing SB 172 defeated rests with the calendar and its May 8 adjournment date for the session.”

The bill would do away with an employer’s skill to resolve whether or not a person’s incapacity has an important have an effect on at the process as a reason why for being not able to house a employee who’s another way certified. The bill would additionally limit a non-disclosure settlement between an employer and worker from restricting the worker in discussing or disclosing any alleged discriminatory or unfair practices, until sure necessities are met. If an employer features a non-disclosure provision that violates the bill, they may well be responsible for exact damages and a superb of $5,000 in line with violation.

The bill’s fiscal observe estimates the whole expenditures to enforce the regulation can be $2.7 million and 28.8 full-time an identical staff in the impending fiscal yr beginning on July 1 and $3.8 million and 40.9 full-time an identical employees the next fiscal yr.

SB 23-172 will probably be thought to be Wednesday by means of the Senate Judiciary Committee.