Burnet Police patrol vehicle to raise awareness about preventing child abuse

BURNET, Texas (KXAN) — The Burnet Police Department says it’s going to unveil a patrol vehicle Monday afternoon to raise awareness about preventing child abuse.

- Advertisement -

According to a statement launched March 16, the 2022 Chevy Tahoe shall be assigned to a college useful resource officer and shall be used day by day the place it’s going to be noticed by means of youngsters and households.





Burnet PD says the vehicle may have decals of the Hill Country Children’s Advocacy Center (HCCAC) at the side of different decals elevating awareness about child abuse prevention. The designs are everlasting that may stay at the vehicle for the lifetime of its provider.

- Advertisement -

The objective of the vehicle is to deliver awareness to the group and display there’s at all times hope and make stronger, police mentioned.

According to its website, the HCCAC serves Blanco, Burnet, Lampasas, Llano and San Saba counties. The non-profit says it basically serves youngsters underneath the age of 18 who’ve been the sufferer of sexual abuse, serious bodily abuse, overlook or witness to a violent crime. HCCAC says it additionally serves group pros thru construction and coaching, in addition to offering systems to civic teams and different products and services suppliers on child abuse-related subjects.