Burn ban in effect in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County Fire Rescue issued a burn ban on Friday, days after a hearth in Lake Wales unfold to one,000 acres and destroyed masses of outbuildings.

Dry climate prerequisites and a loss of rain have been cited in a press free up shared by means of the county.

The ban contains:

Campfires;

Bonfires;

Unpermitted managed burns;

Burning of backyard and family trash;

Burning of development particles;

Burning of natural particles;

Igniting of fireworks; and

Noncommercial burning of fabrics as opposed to for non secular or ceremonial functions, in which case they will have to be contained in a barbeque grill or barbeque pit, and the whole gas space can not exceed 3 ft in diameter and two ft in top.

“Polk County Fire Rescue has held off as long as we possibly can on issuing this burn ban,” stated Polk County Fire Rescue Chief, Hezedean A. Smith, D.M. “The current dry conditions are favorable for the rapid development and spread of brush fires throughout the County. Ensuring the safety of every resident and visitor throughout Polk County and minimizing the likeliness for loss of property countywide are top priorities for Polk County Fire Rescue.”

The burn ban applies to all unincorporated Polk and the next municipalities: Auburndale, Eagle Lake, Lake Alfred, Mulberry, Lake Hamilton, Haines City, Hillcrest Heights, Polk City, Winter Haven, Davenport, Dundee, Lakeland, Bartow, Frostproof, Fort Meade and Highland Park.

The ban comes after a hearth on Tuesday at River Ranch Park. The fireplace unfold to one,000 acres and destroyed an estimated 200 outbuildings or camps used for searching.

Anyone who refuses to conform or violates this burn ban will likely be in violation of County Ordinance 08-015 and may also be punished by means of a effective to not exceed $500 or by means of imprisonment by means of a time period to not exceed 60 days in the county prison or each.

