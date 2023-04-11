Burn ban in effect in Hernando County

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Hernando County Board of County Commissioners issued a county-wide burn ban that went into effect Tuesday, April 11.

The county stated the loss of rain and an build up in temperatures created prerequisites favorable for brush fires.

The Florida Forest Service Forecast stated the present Keetch-Byram Drought Index for Hernando County is 573, because of this the chance of wooded area hearth is “very high.”

Hernando County officers stated the burn ban prohibits all out of doors burning that hasn't been accepted by way of the Florida Forest Service, similar to, bon fires, campfires, and burnign of crops (backyard) particles.

Residents are nonetheless allowed to prepare dinner outdoor on monitored fish fry apparatus so long as this is a contained gasoline or charcoal grill.

The ban shall be in effect till Hernando BOCC determines there are now not emergency drought prerequisites or the hearth leader notifies the board that the drought index has dropped underneath 400 in the county for a minimum of seven consecutive days.