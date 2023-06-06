Bull Gets Loose, Three-House Chase Ensues In Denton, Texas

On June 3, 2023, Denton citizens within the quiet residential house on Malone Street had been in for a wild west wonder — an escaped bull was once roaming the group’s yards.

Amy Cunningham, the general public information liaison for Denton police, instructed Local Profile that preliminary calls relating to a imaginable free cow had been gained at roughly 8:49 p.m. The incident took place when the animal controlled to flee from a trailer that was once parked close to the Taco Casa on W. University. It was once presumed that the landlord of the animal left it unattended whilst they had been eating on the eating place.

But later, simply off University Drive north of the UNT campus, Cunningham defined that citizens noticed a bull passing thru their group, resulting in what can be a three-hour chase.

“This was definitely unusual,” Cunningham instructed Local Profile. “I don’t know when we last responded to a loose bull call, but it has not happened in the past three years at least.”

The town of Denton Animal Services and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office had been contacted for extra help. But the bull was once “quite agitated” and didn’t conform to makes an attempt to get him again into the landlord’s livestock trailer.

From 9 p.m. to twelve a.m., police, deputies, animal services and products or even citizens had been looking to assist reign within the free animal. DCSO sooner or later contacted an area rancher, who was once ready to make use of a tranquilizer dart at the bull. The animal was once then effectively loaded right into a trailer close to Panhandle Street and Malone Street.

“We appreciate the help of DCSO, Animal Services and the rancher in ensuring the bull was safely returned to his owners after a three-hour ordeal,” Cunningham stated.

Fox4 was once ready to get a video of the animal operating throughout the residential house ahead of seize.

