Bucks’ Khris Middleton had knee surgery after playoffs and before potential free agency, per report

Khris Middleton had arthroscopic surgery on his proper knee after the Milwaukee Bucks had been eradicated from the NBA playoffs within the first spherical, according to The Athletic. It used to be a clean-up process, per the report, and it used to be deliberate before the season ended.

Middleton seemed in handiest 33 video games closing season because of a number of accidents. He used to be sidelined firstly of the season whilst he recovered from left wrist surgery, and, after getting again at the courtroom in early December, he used to be sidelined once more two weeks later on account of proper knee soreness.

The Bucks controlled Middleton’s mins over the process the common season, however his per-minute stats had been in large part in keeping with his All-Star seasons, save for an uptick in assists (a career-high 7.3 per 36 mins) and a decline in 3-point taking pictures (31.5%), the latter of which he mitigated by means of making 52% of his lengthy 2s, per Cleaning The Glass. Middleton used to be no longer relatively himself on protection, regardless that, most likely as a result of he used to be at all times coping with some degree of discomfort in his knee.

Middleton, who turns 32 in August, may well be one of the crucial greatest free brokers available on the market this summer time. He has a $40.4 million participant possibility for the 2023-24 season, which comes with a June 21 closing date. If he opts out, Milwaukee would be capable of be offering him a brand new contract so long as 5 years value up to $272 million, and different groups with cap house would be capable of be offering him as much as $202 million over 4 years.

The surgery used to be minor, and Middleton is anticipated to be again at the courtroom in July, in keeping with The Athletic.