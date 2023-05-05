Bucks fire head coach Mike Budenholzer after first-round playoff loss to Heat

The Milwaukee Bucks have introduced on Thursday that they’ve fired head coach Mike Budenholzer following their disappointing first-round removal from the NBA playoffs by the hands of the Miami Heat. The Bucks, who have been the highest seed, misplaced all 5 video games in opposition to the Heat, making them the primary No. 1 seed in NBA playoffs to be eradicated in 5 or fewer video games for the reason that first spherical went to seven-game structure. Milwaukee blew double-digit fourth-quarter leads in each Game 4 and 5. Budenholzer took over the Bucks in 2018 and grew to become them right into a championship contender instantly after being a No. 8 seed. They received the championship in 2021 and remained at No. 1 for 2 seasons.

Budenholzer has been credited with growing the gadget that grew to become Milwaukee right into a persistently sturdy defensive staff and Giannis Antetokounmpo right into a two-time MVP. He championed 3-point taking pictures and the drop-coverage scheme, which just about grew to become Brook Lopez right into a Defensive Player of the Year. However, his incapability to alter all through postseason video games has been broadly criticized via the clicking. Opposing stars have performed in opposition to his defensive schemes, and his failure to name timeouts these days which have been pivotal has been ridiculed.

Although the Bucks received the championship with Budenholzer closing 12 months, the staff’s fresh historical first-round loss and getting old roster should were the inducement at the back of the verdict to let him cross. As such, the Bucks will start their seek for Budenholzer’s alternative.