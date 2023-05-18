Bucks coaching candidates: Milwaukee interested in Monty Williams, will interview Frank Vogel, per report





The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly taking their time in naming their subsequent head trainer, consistent with Yahoo Sports creator Jake Fischer. The listing of possible applicants to interchange Mike Budenholzer is rising longer via the day. Yahoo Sports reported on Thursday that former Los Angeles Lakers trainer Frank Vogel and Paris Basketball trainer Will Weaver will each interview with the Bucks. Additionally, former Phoenix Suns trainer Monty Williams is anticipated to be a most sensible candidate for the process, and rumors counsel that Milwaukee will aggressively pursue him. Portland Trail Blazers assistant trainer Scott Brooks, Toronto Raptors assistant trainer Adrian Griffin, former Charlotte Hornets trainer James Borrego, Golden State Warriors assistant trainer Kenny Atkinson, Bucks assistant trainer Charles Lee, Suns assistant trainer Kevin Young, Miami Heat assistant trainer Chris Quinn, Washington Wizards trainer Joseph Blair, and University of Houston trainer Kelvin Sampson are all reported to be in the combination for the process. The Athletic reported that former Golden State trainer Mark Jackson will additionally interview with Milwaukee. Of be aware, Williams is reportedly drawing passion from different groups in seek of a brand new trainer, with the exception of for the person who fired him. Brooks has revel in coaching the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Wizards, Griffin is a candidate for the Toronto process, and Borrego used to be a candidate for the Bucks process in 2018. Atkinson used to be virtually employed to interchange Borrego final 12 months, Lee has spent 9 years operating beneath Budenholzer, and Vogel received a championship with the Lakers in 2020. According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Milwaukee may be rumored to be interested in Los Angeles Clippers trainer Tyronn Lue, however it sort of feels not likely that they will let him move. The Bucks completed the 2022-23 common season with 58 wins, the most productive document in the NBA, however misplaced their first-round sequence in opposition to the Heat in 5 video games and fired Budenholzer in early May. Moreover, the crew can have a considerably other roster subsequent season, as a number of key gamers are unrestricted loose brokers or have participant choices.



