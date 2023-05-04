Buccaneers co-DC Larry Foote says Devin White has ‘champagne problems’ as he seeks new deal

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers don’t have any plans to industry linebacker Devin White, regardless of his dissatisfaction together with his contract. White has now not participated within the voluntary portion of the crew’s offseason workout routines, and the Buccaneers did not touch upon whether or not he’ll display up for obligatory minicamp.

White’s discontent together with his contract is a special tale. Buccaneers co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote mentioned, “He gets paid $11 million this year. Those are champagne problems. It’s money. It’s money. So, looking at the guaranteed money, you know, he wants his money now.” (source)

White is owed $11.706 million this season, the fifth-year participant choice on his rookie deal which is assured. He’s searching for a long-term deal and is reportedly unsatisfied together with his present scenario in Tampa Bay. However, he has contributed extremely in his place since 2019, with essentially the most quarterback hits (55) and sacks (20.5) for inside of linebackers, and in addition score first in fumble recoveries (9). White and Brian Urlacher are the one gamers with 400-plus tackles and 20-plus sacks of their first 4 seasons this century. On the opposite hand, White has allowed a 90.1 passer ranking and 79.7% of entirety charge when opposing quarterbacks goal him.

Tampa Bay faces a tough scenario with White. Although they introduced again Lavonte David to play every other season with White at linebacker, they would like White again within the crew quickly. Co-defensive coordinator Larry Foote mentioned, “But he’s got to understand, the organization, they’re preparing for next year so we’ve got to meet somewhere in the middle. I don’t know how it’s going to play out. They picked up his fifth-year option. It came across yesterday, a lot of players, they don’t get that option. But it’s money and I understand that. Like I said, he’s not the first and he’s not going to be the last. It’s part of the game.”